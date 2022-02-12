SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Receives $43.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.11.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNCAF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

OTCMKTS SNCAF opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $30.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average is $25.85.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

