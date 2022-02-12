Analysts Set SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Target Price at $43.11

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.11.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNCAF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins cut their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of SNCAF opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.85. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

