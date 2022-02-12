Analysts Set M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Target Price at $175.06

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.06.

Several research analysts have commented on MTB shares. Citigroup raised their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of MTB opened at $182.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.19 and a 200 day moving average of $153.03. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.01.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

