Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Shares Down 3.1%

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) dropped 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.77 and last traded at $56.46. Approximately 33,547 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 786,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.32.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $99,675,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,072 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,990 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,720,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.