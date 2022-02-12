Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Trading Down 6.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)’s stock price was down 6.9% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.94. Approximately 6,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 157,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Glatfelter by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after buying an additional 18,874 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 313.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,256,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,272 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $647.39 million, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31.

Glatfelter Company Profile (NYSE:GLT)

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

