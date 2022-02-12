M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives $175.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.06.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $182.30 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.