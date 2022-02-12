TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at TD Securities

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.33.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Shares of TIXT opened at $26.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 105.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $25.96 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,587,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,723 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,955,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396,437 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,835,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,432,000 after acquiring an additional 201,726 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,792,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after acquiring an additional 990,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,671,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.