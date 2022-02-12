TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at TD Securities

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.33.
Shares of TIXT opened at $26.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 105.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $25.96 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.07.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
