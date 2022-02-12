TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at TD Securities

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded TELUS from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.21.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. TELUS has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TU. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,721,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in TELUS by 683.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,510,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,436 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in TELUS by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,268,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $124,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,731 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter worth approximately $40,410,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in TELUS by 2,843.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,798,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

