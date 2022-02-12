Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $36.39 Million Investment in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,375,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,392,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.87% of Nordstrom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 5,037.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth approximately $30,242,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth approximately $21,489,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth approximately $27,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.77.

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $46.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 543.00, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

