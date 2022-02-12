Marshall Wace LLP Sells 1,098,331 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,091,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,098,331 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $29,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 403,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 131,140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2,042.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 568,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 541,499 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

BLDP opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.11 and a beta of 1.58. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.