Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to Announce $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.99. TransUnion reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TransUnion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.73.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $101.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.03 and a 200 day moving average of $114.37. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.11 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In other news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in TransUnion by 6,879.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,524,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474,210 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,590,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,719 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth $238,453,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth $129,027,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in TransUnion by 50.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,824,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,204,000 after buying an additional 943,289 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

