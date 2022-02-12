CloakCoin Market Cap Hits $1.84 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $1,127.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 23.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000381 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00014144 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008475 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,761,710 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

