Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Given New $40.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $30.85 on Friday. Cohu has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.14 million. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cohu will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,223,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,635,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 91,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after buying an additional 77,803 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

