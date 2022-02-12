Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Linde during the second quarter valued at $12,240,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Linde by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 82,348 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 4.6% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 26.6% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 255,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,104,000 after acquiring an additional 53,722 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Linde by 24.8% in the third quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 218,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,893,000 after acquiring an additional 43,476 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $294.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $327.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.31. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $241.88 and a 52 week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Linde’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.