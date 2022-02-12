Invesco Ltd. Has $296.25 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 353,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,942 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $296,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 112,080.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 127,772 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 8.8% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock by 11.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $772.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $866.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $892.88. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $117.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $987.21.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

