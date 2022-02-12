Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Position in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 723,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,928 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in cbdMD were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YCBD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in cbdMD by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,496,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 189,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of cbdMD by 2,719.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 130,085 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in cbdMD by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 868,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 110,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in cbdMD by 833.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 97,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of cbdMD in the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

cbdMD stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. cbdMD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.43.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter. cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 26.98% and a negative net margin of 52.60%.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand. The firms product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name, and distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States.

