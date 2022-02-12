Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 510 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at $1,484,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 53.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,721,000 after buying an additional 30,462 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $3,272,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 316,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,608,000 after buying an additional 23,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.07.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $196.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.13 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.21 and its 200 day moving average is $193.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

