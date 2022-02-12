Short Interest in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PBAX) Expands By 1,132.4%

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PBAX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 1,132.4% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,593,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,478,000.

PBAX stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.62.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. is based in Oakland, California.

