Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RVSDF opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13. Riverside Resources has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.20.

Riverside Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Mexico. Its projects include Los Cuarentas Gold-Silver, Cecilia Gold-Sliver, Sandy Gold, Peñoles Gold-Silver, Tajitos Gold, and Ariel Copper-Gold. The company was founded by Warwick George Smith and Murray Seitz on July 4, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

