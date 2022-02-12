Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RVSDF opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13. Riverside Resources has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.20.
About Riverside Resources
