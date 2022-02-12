Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in January

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBLUY opened at $13.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. Stabilus has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

Get Stabilus alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stabilus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.