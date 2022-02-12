Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems stock opened at $97.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.45 and a beta of 1.12. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.02 and a 52 week high of $148.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -41.38%.

PEGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.44.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $316,075. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.