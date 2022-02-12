Veritable L.P. Sells 206 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Veritable L.P. cut its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,239,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. 15.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $788,340.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $816,649.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 757,694 shares of company stock worth $114,495,497 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $120.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.46. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

