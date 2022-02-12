Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $123.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.31 and a 200-day moving average of $127.05. The stock has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,679,349 shares of company stock valued at $465,569,373. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.