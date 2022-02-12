Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 2,136 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

IBM opened at $132.69 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.00. The firm has a market cap of $118.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

