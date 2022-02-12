FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. cut its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,524,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,116.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 18,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 17.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.82.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $246.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.53.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

