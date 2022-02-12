3,500 Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Universal Display by 49.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $141.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.45. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $136.92 and a 1-year high of $250.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

