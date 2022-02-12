Veritable L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.26.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The business had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

