Veritable L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,165,000 after buying an additional 43,694 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 2,272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $516.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $444.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $342.89 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.29.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total transaction of $220,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,453 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

