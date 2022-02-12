Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Position Lifted by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 154.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARE. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $185.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.99. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.37 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

In other news, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $1,047,206.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 2,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.84, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,531 shares of company stock worth $2,747,849. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

