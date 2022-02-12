Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,860 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Primoris Services by 185.7% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Primoris Services by 9.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ PRIM opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.70. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.26.
Primoris Services Profile
Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primoris Services (PRIM)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM).
Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.