Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,860 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Primoris Services by 185.7% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Primoris Services by 9.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.70. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

