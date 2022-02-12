3,546 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $1,031,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 418,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after purchasing an additional 71,962 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $50,000.

VONG stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $80.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

