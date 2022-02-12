Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Entegris by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,245,000 after buying an additional 621,749 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Entegris by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,697,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,654,000 after buying an additional 604,249 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Entegris by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,432,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,411,000 after buying an additional 436,868 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,510,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,116,000 after buying an additional 325,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,514,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $124.48 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.70.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

