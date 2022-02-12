Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 1,928 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,757 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 18,417 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,473 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.89. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 13.78%.

FL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

