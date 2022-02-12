844 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 844 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 220.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 46.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.
ANSS opened at $319.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $366.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.29. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.89.
In other ANSYS news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.
