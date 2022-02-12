844 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 844 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 220.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 46.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

ANSS opened at $319.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $366.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.29. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.89.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.27.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

