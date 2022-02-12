443 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.00.

ASML stock opened at $628.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $501.11 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $732.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $782.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.