Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $26.06 Million Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 78,561 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $26,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 879.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,776 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,543,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,843,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,753,000 after acquiring an additional 792,293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gentex by 47.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,008,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,368,000 after buying an additional 325,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 93.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 630,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,864,000 after buying an additional 305,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.89. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

