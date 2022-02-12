ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,046,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 7,483,084 shares.The stock last traded at $77.45 and had previously closed at $80.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

