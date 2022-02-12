-$0.11 EPS Expected for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.13). DHT posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 320%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. DHT’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DHT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,212,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DHT by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,630,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,974,000 after acquiring an additional 694,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DHT by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,888 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in DHT by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,744,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,450,000 after acquiring an additional 178,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of DHT by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,899,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after buying an additional 326,527 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $970.13 million, a P/E ratio of -284.00 and a beta of -0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

