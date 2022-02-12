Brokerages Set Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Target Price at $71.86

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.88.

SQM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.97. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $71.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.17 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 307.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,103,000 after buying an additional 1,417,787 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 175.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,055,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,941,000 after purchasing an additional 671,795 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,139,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,956,000 after purchasing an additional 583,378 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,339,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,952,000 after purchasing an additional 569,660 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 82.2% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,004,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,955,000 after purchasing an additional 453,127 shares during the period. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

