Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) COO Brian E. Beasley Acquires 10,000 Shares

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) COO Brian E. Beasley purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $18,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of BBGI opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $3.42.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.33. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.
