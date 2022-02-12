Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) COO Brian E. Beasley Acquires 10,000 Shares

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) COO Brian E. Beasley purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $18,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BBGI opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $3.42.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.33. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.

