Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 3.01. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $12.93.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.76%.
PTEN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.
About Patterson-UTI Energy
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
