Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 3.01. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $12.93.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after buying an additional 427,789 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,533,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,857,000 after buying an additional 136,155 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTEN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.