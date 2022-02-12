Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stake Trimmed by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 14.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VT. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3,074.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $101.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.41. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $92.95 and a 52 week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

