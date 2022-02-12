State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Holdings Cut by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 76.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,792 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in State Street were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in State Street by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,949 shares of company stock worth $4,071,222. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.58.

NYSE STT opened at $99.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.15. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $71.37 and a 52-week high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.