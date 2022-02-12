LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stake Lessened by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.13.

LYB stock opened at $101.77 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.57.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

