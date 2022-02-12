Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 25th

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0801 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Shaw Communications has increased its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Shaw Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 74.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.3%.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $30.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shaw Communications stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SJR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

