Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on March 31st

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Brookfield Asset Management has decreased its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Brookfield Asset Management has a payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $58.05 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $95.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average of $57.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%.

BAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.