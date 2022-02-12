Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.
Natural Health Trends has raised its dividend by 37.9% over the last three years.
NASDAQ NHTC opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.14. Natural Health Trends has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $88.75 million, a P/E ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 0.49.
Natural Health Trends Company Profile
Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natural Health Trends (NHTC)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.