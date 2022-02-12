Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

Natural Health Trends has raised its dividend by 37.9% over the last three years.

NASDAQ NHTC opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.14. Natural Health Trends has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $88.75 million, a P/E ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 0.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Health Trends stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Natural Health Trends worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

