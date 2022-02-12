AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) posted its earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $49.14 on Friday. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. 12.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.