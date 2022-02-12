Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.560-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.88 billion-$3.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.82 billion.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.280 EPS.

REYN stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.17.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

REYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth $2,779,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,521,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares during the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

