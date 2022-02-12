Brokerages Set 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Target Price at $55.88

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Rohan Palekar purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $115,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,091 shares of company stock valued at $648,054 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in 89bio by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in 89bio by 6.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 89bio during the third quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in 89bio during the third quarter valued at about $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. 89bio has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $28.28.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.35). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 89bio will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

